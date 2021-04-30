QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 41.6% in April

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,965. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

