QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 41.6% in April

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,965. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.87.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
