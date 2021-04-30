Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Cap of $70.51 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.51 million and $881.68 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00284392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.11 or 0.01089559 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00706712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,118.22 or 1.00336799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

