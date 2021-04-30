QCR Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.40 on Friday. QCR has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

