Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Short Interest Down 38.2% in April

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 965,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

QIWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sberbank CIB upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.68. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,710. The firm has a market cap of $669.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Qiwi will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

