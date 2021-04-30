QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0828 on Major Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $19.87 million and $2.19 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00284829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.36 or 0.01074309 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00704046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,845.70 or 1.00013381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.