Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $14.82 or 0.00025575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $524.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,368,032 coins and its circulating supply is 98,334,229 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

