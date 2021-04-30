QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $139.08. The company had a trading volume of 513,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

