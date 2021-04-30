QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.48. The stock had a trading volume of 298,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.42. The company has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

