QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 95,554 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

