Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $41.90 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $505.81 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $41.90 or 0.00076495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.