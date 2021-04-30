QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $92,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,944,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,353,193. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

