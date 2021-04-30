Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS QBCRF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

