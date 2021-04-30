Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $105.46

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.46 and last traded at $106.15, with a volume of 6434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.68.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

