QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) vs. QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Critical Survey

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

QDM International has a beta of -3.64, suggesting that its share price is 464% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.6% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QDM International and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.89%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than QDM International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QDM International and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.21 $18.10 million $0.34 59.79

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -3,802.62% QuinStreet 6.29% 12.51% 8.58%

Summary

QuinStreet beats QDM International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

