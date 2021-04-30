Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Qumu updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 164,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,841. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Several analysts have commented on QUMU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

