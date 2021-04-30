Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 10,456 shares.The stock last traded at $12.37 and had previously closed at $12.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

