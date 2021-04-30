Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Qurate Retail to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

