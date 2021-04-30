Radius Health (RDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDUS opened at $22.42 on Friday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

