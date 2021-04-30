Radix (EXRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.99 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $109.99 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.65 or 0.00771161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041382 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

