Rally (RLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.34 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $135.92 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00283115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $627.46 or 0.01082521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.00700255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,779.52 or 0.99683312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

