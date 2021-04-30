Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.