Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. Rambus has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

