Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Rambus stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,018. Rambus has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

