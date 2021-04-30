Range Resources Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Shares of RRC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.