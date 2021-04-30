Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 89.3% in April

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

