Rapidz Price Reaches $0.0014 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $68,230.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00065825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.00760963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00040819 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.