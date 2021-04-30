Rate3 (RTE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $99,294.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00768093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

