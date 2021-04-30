Ratecoin (XRA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $71,175.41 and $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

