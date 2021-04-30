Ratecoin (XRA) Trading 12.5% Higher This Week

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $66,992.41 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.