Raymond James Analysts Give Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) a $25.00 Price Target

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) has been given a $25.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.37.

OVV stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 78,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,158. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

