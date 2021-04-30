Raymond James Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$19.79 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$16.85 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The company has a market cap of C$11.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

