Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for FirstService in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $165.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after acquiring an additional 297,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,135,000 after acquiring an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,230,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

