Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.07 billion.

