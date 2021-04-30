Raymond James Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $46.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.77.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $1,510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

