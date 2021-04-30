Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $150.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $132.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $132.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.