Raymond James Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $37.50

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $32.50 to $37.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.66.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $31.38 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

