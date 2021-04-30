Raymond James Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $136.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

Shares of WCN opened at $118.54 on Friday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.97, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

