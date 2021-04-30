Raymond James Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. ATB Capital downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.22.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$38.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

