Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Short Interest Up 65.5% in April

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

RYN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. 5,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,468,000 after buying an additional 101,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

