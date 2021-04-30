Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.55. 118,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

