Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 107,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

