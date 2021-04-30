Raze Network Price Reaches $1.39 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 65% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $20.98 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.25 or 0.01103259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00712137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,994.84 or 0.99779442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

