RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $202.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.09 and a 52 week high of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.