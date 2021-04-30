RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $36.77. 341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,537. RE/MAX has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $683.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

