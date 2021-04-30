Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $47,600.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $85,680.00.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 25,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Reading International worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

