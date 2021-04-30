Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Down 48.1% in April

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Real Goods Solar stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 89,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Real Goods Solar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.