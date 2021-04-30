REAL (REAL) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One REAL coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $449.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00768093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00041668 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

