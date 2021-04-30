Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

RLGY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,586. Realogy has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

