RealTract Trading Down 67.5% This Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $3,580.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RealTract has traded 67.5% lower against the US dollar. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00066437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.00768376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.67 or 0.07570514 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.