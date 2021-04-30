Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,832.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $9.60 million and $31,832.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

